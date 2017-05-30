There are on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from 21 hrs ago, titled Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to Texas. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

Spectators wave as the USS Independence is towed past them into the Brownsville Ship Channel for salvage operations Thursday, June 1, 2017, on South Padre Island, Texas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.