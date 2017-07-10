COMMENTARY: Distracted driving exacts...

COMMENTARY: Distracted driving exacts toll on Texas families

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Stacey Riddle, of Bellaire, Texas, is the mother of two daughters who were killed in a distracted driving accident in March 2016. Brianna and Jade Riddle were killed March 20, 2016, in a distracted driving accident while returning from South Padre Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Connelly Jul 9 Jerk 2
A Murderess Trans-girl from Port Isabel Jul 8 Lilac St Cyr 1
News Iowa Police Make Arrest for SPI Murder (Apr '07) Jul 8 Brian24930 8
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) Jul 3 Musikologist 2
News Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ... Jun '17 fat leonard 2
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC