COMMENTARY: Distracted driving exacts toll on Texas families
Stacey Riddle, of Bellaire, Texas, is the mother of two daughters who were killed in a distracted driving accident in March 2016. Brianna and Jade Riddle were killed March 20, 2016, in a distracted driving accident while returning from South Padre Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Connelly
|Jul 9
|Jerk
|2
|A Murderess Trans-girl from Port Isabel
|Jul 8
|Lilac St Cyr
|1
|Iowa Police Make Arrest for SPI Murder (Apr '07)
|Jul 8
|Brian24930
|8
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Jul 3
|Musikologist
|2
|Decommissioned USS Independence to be towed to ...
|Jun '17
|fat leonard
|2
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC