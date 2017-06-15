Bookstore News: June 15, 2017
New bookstores for Missouri and New Jersey; Texas resort-town store wins top honor; Michigan and Ohio stores to reopen; and more. South Padre Island Bookstore Named Best in Texas: Paragraphs Books was picked as the top bookstore in the state by an online survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
