Video: Man swears at family, yells 'Trump will stop you'...

Wednesday May 10

A man faces criminal charges after police say he went on an obscenity-packed, anti-Muslim tirade directed at a family on a Texas beach. South Padre Island police arrested Alexander Jennes Downing, 35, of Connecticut, after responding to reports of a disturbance on May 3rd, according to WTIC.

