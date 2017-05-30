USS Independence arrival delayed until Thursday
International Shipbreaking Ltd., part of the EMR Group, has won a Navy contract to tow the former USS Independence from Bremerton, Wash., to Brownsville for dismantling. The aircraft carrier, commissioned in 1959 and decommissioned in 1998, is shown from the stern in this 1979 photograph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC