US Coast Guard Chases Mexican Lancha
NEAR SOUTH PADRE ISLAND The U.S. Coast Guard encountered a drug trafficking operation involving a Mexican fishing boat near South Padre Island. Coast guardsmen gave chase by water and with air support, but the vessel made its way back to Mexican waters.
Read more at KRGV.
