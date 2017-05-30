US Coast Guard Chases Mexican Lancha

US Coast Guard Chases Mexican Lancha

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KRGV

NEAR SOUTH PADRE ISLAND The U.S. Coast Guard encountered a drug trafficking operation involving a Mexican fishing boat near South Padre Island. Coast guardsmen gave chase by water and with air support, but the vessel made its way back to Mexican waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC