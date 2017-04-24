Suspect in TCU-Area Murder Accused of...

Suspect in TCU-Area Murder Accused of Two Sex Assaults

1 hr ago

Reginald Kimbro, left, has been arrested in connection with the fatal strangulation of 22-year-old Molly Matheson, right. Matheson was found dead April 10 in a garage apartment at a home in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue in Fort Worth.

