Racist in viral video harassed and abused me, too

The allegedly drunken man whose now-infamous racist tirade against Muslims was captured on video has a history of harassment and abusive behavior beginning as early as 2012, when the mother of his daughter accused him of threatening her and attempted kidnapping of the girl. The allegations against Alexander Jennes Downing, 35, who was charged with public intoxication following the hate-fueled rant on May 3 in South Padre Island in Texas, are detailed in a relief from abuse affidavit filed by Bethany French in Connecticut Superior Court in late 2012.

