Mumps on the rise
The Texas Department of State Health Services is advising healthcare providers to be on alert for mumps in their patients as the state experiences a 20-year high in mumps cases. Texas recorded 221 cases this year, the highest total since 1994 when there were 234 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC