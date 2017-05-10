Mugshot shows man crying after arrest for anti-Muslim rant

Not so tough now! Pathetic mugshot shows 'drunk' racist thug crying after arrest following hate-fueled tirade on a Texas beach comparing a Muslim-American family to ISIS terrorists An allegedly drunk racist thug who likened a Muslim-American family to ISIS terrorists in a vicious 20-minute tirade on a beach has been arrested. Alexander Downing, 35, of Connecticut, grabbed himself in front of young children and screamed 'suck my goddam d****' during the rant in South Padre Island, Texas.

