Investigators Question Woman who Called about Bridge Concern
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Investigators are deciding what to do after discovering the source of a call that led to the closure of the Queen Isabella Causeway. SPI Police Chief Randy Smith said a woman called 911 to say the bridge was going to collapse and then hung up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC