Two Booksellers Set Date for Inaugural Texas Bookstore Day

Managers at Austin's BookPeople bookstore and Brazos Bookstore in Houston are preparing to launch Texas Independent Bookstore Day. Slated for August 5, the event is being modeled on the nationwide Independent Bookstore Day , the annual day celebrating independent bookstores community engagement programs .

