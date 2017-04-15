Texas mumps cases reach 20-year high

Texas mumps cases reach 20-year high

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Texas health department officials announced a 20-year high in mumps cases, including possible exposures on South Padre Island, a popular spring break destination. "What we've seen -- as in other parts of the country, really just the same thing -- a pretty big resurgence in mumps cases over the last six or eight months," Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the state's health services department, told CNN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC