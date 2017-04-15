Texas mumps cases reach 20-year high

Texas health department officials announced a 20-year high in mumps cases, including possible exposures on South Padre Island, a popular spring break destination. "What we've seen -- as in other parts of the country, really just the same thing -- a pretty big resurgence in mumps cases over the last six or eight months," Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the state's health services department, told CNN.

