Texas has most mumps cases than in 2 decades

1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Texas health officials say the state is experiencing its highest incidence of mumps in more than 20 years, including cases possibly linked to the popular spring break destination of South Padre Island. "Because of the high numbers of mumps cases across the country, it is especially important to make sure your children are vaccinated", said Yvonne Long, Garfield County Public Health director.

