Texas Alerts Providers, Public about Mumps as Cases Reach 20-year High
The Texas Department of State Health Services is advising health care providers to be on alert for mumps in their patients as the state experiences a 20-year high in mumps cases. State, regional and local health departments are currently investigating multiple outbreaks throughout the state, including one involving possible exposures on South Padre Island, a popular spring break destination for students from Texas and elsewhere in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC