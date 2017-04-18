South Padre Island Creates New Emergency Notification System
The city of South Padre Island is creating a new emergency notification system called Swift911. The goal is to notify people who live on the South Padre Island, businesses and even visitors of any emergency situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC