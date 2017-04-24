Massive Rattlesnake Found In Laguna V...

Massive Rattlesnake Found In Laguna Vista, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The post includes photos of a massive rattlesnake found in Laguna Vista, a small town close to South Padre Island. Officer Christina Vega from the Laguna Vista Police Department said birdwatchers spotted the rattlesnake on a walking trail in Laguna Vista on April 20. "They called the police department because they saw the snake and a cat right next to it," Vega said, adding that the caller was shocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16) Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC