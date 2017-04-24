Island LGBT celebration wraps up with parade
South Padre Island's LGBT celebration, Splash, ends today with a beach parade from Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill to the farewell barbecue at Upper Deck Hotel and Bar. "When you have an event involving pride and the LGBT community, there has to be some unity," said Paul Magee, CEO of GlobalGroove Events and event partner.
