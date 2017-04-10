For some, pain never heals for families of violent crime victims

It's been nearly four years since a drunk driver collided with a car driven by the son of Mission resident, Lucretia Davila, killing four members of her family near Los Fresnos and a passenger of the drunk driver. And though Margaret Gil was eventually sentenced to 50 years in prison for the offense, the pain remains for Davila and her daughter, Norma Alvarez, whose daughter, Julexy, 12, was among the members of Davila's family killed that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.