Earth Day electronic recycling
Do have an old computer that doesn't work? How about a stereo system that just is obsolete and you don't know what to do with it? The city's Environmental Health Services Department, in partnership with Keep South Padre Island Beautiful, Republic Services and RDA Technologies, are hosting an Earth Day electronic recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. at ... (more)
South Padre Island Discussions
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
