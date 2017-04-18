Earth Day electronic recycling

Earth Day electronic recycling

Do have an old computer that doesn't work? How about a stereo system that just is obsolete and you don't know what to do with it? The city's Environmental Health Services Department, in partnership with Keep South Padre Island Beautiful, Republic Services and RDA Technologies, are hosting an Earth Day electronic recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. at ... (more)

