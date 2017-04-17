Barriers Installed Along SPI Road after Deadly Accident
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND South Padre Island officials invested nearly $40,000 in adding an extra barrier between their traffic lanes and pedestrian-bike lane on Gulf Boulevard. They said they're hoping the new measure will prevent any future accidents from happening.
