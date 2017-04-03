Toddler struck by vehicle on South Pa...

Toddler struck by vehicle on South Padre Island; police issue

Thursday Mar 30

A toddler walking away from the water near Beach Access 5 Sunday, March 26, 2017, on South Padre Island was struck by a GMC pickup, according to police. The child was in stable condition Wednesday in a San Antonio hospital.

