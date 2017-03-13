Study: South Padre Island ranks 2nd i...

Study: South Padre Island ranks 2nd in the nation for spring

Read more: MySanAntonio.com

As college students take to the beach for spring break this week, social media is being overtaken by bikinis, beaches and beer bongs - especially on South Padre Island. ProjectKnow , a website dedicated to "understanding addiction," ranked the Harlingen area, which includes SPI, as the 2nd most-popular place in the nation for posts involving alcohol and drugs.

