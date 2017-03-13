Study: South Padre Island ranks 2nd in the nation for spring
As college students take to the beach for spring break this week, social media is being overtaken by bikinis, beaches and beer bongs - especially on South Padre Island. ProjectKnow , a website dedicated to "understanding addiction," ranked the Harlingen area, which includes SPI, as the 2nd most-popular place in the nation for posts involving alcohol and drugs.
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
