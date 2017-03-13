Spring break kicks off the busiest se...

Spring break kicks off the busiest season of the year for Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Even bigger crowds are expected over the next two days. Since spring break is the first big week of the year for tourism and people getting out and enjoying the water, it is the kick off to the busiest time of the year for the Coast Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC