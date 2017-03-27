SJA goes to work during Marist National Day of Service
Today Saint Joseph Academy students, faculty and staff are fanning out across Brownsville to work during the Marist National Day of Service on the 200th anniversary of the Marist Brothers religious order that administers the school. Saint JosephAcademy is one of seven Marist Brothers schools in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
