Several People Left Injured in Auto-Ped Accident at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND The South Padre Island Police Department is searching for a driver involved an auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Friday morning. Police dispatch received a call around 12:40 a.m. concerning the accident at the 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard.

anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
