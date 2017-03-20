Rancho Viejo to launch farmers market

Rancho Viejo to launch farmers market

Residents of the community of Rancho Viejo are collaborating with the town's municipality and Rancho Viejo Country Club & Resort to establish a farmers market of their own. The inaugural event is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at City Hall, 3301 Carmen Ave. Rancho Viejo resident Bonnie Emerson, proprietor of The Healthy Nut, a regular presence at the Brownsville Farmers' Market known for its granola, nuts, seeds and best-selling honey pecan tarts, is in charge of facilitating and organizing the new market.

