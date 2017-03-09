Nearly a Third Of America's College S...

Nearly a Third Of America's College Students Will Use Loans For Spring Break Trips This Year

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Daily Caller

Just over 30 percent of America's college students with student loan debt admit that they plan to fritter away part of their federally-subsidized loan funds to pay for sun-and-beer-soaked spring break trips this year. LendEDU, a student loan marketplace website, documented this startling fact in a nationwide survey of 500 students currently attending America's colleges and universities.

Read more at The Daily Caller.

