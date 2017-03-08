Man Claims Brownsville Shelter's Assistance Falls Short
BROWNSVILLE A Brownsville family is struggling and they are requesting the homeless shelter to do more to help them find a place to live. Robert Roiz spent the day filling out applications on South Padre Island, hoping to find temporary work during the busy spring break season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti christ
|Jan '17
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC