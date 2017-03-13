Houston area woman charged with hit-and-run on South Padre Island
South Padre Island police say a Houston area woman has been charged with the hit-and-run accident that left several people injured. Daisy Joy Decker, 20, of Sugarland, Texas was arraigned Sunday and charged with multiple counts of accident involving personal injury in connection with the Friday morning auto pedestrian accident on Gulf Boulevard.
