Houston area woman charged with hit-a...

Houston area woman charged with hit-and-run on South Padre Island

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

South Padre Island police say a Houston area woman has been charged with the hit-and-run accident that left several people injured. Daisy Joy Decker, 20, of Sugarland, Texas was arraigned Sunday and charged with multiple counts of accident involving personal injury in connection with the Friday morning auto pedestrian accident on Gulf Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti christ Jan '17 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC