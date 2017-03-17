As I Walk Through the Valley' shines ...

As I Walk Through the Valley' shines light on South Texas music scenes

Along the longest stretch of international borderland in one state exists the Rio Grande Valley, where the convergence of Spanish guitar, German accordion and African-American and Anglo-European rhythms gave birth to innovative and eclectic music scenes. "As I Walk Through the Valley," by directors Ronnie Garza and Charlie Vela, documents the power of a do-it-yourself-attitude converging at a delta of seemingly opposite scenes, creating a unity of creativity.

