Three sentenced in murder of Palacios Paz

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Valley Morning Star

Fernando Luna Rodriguez, Aaron Rodriguez Medellin and Nestor Manuel Leal were sentenced Friday in the final chapter of the capital murder case in which the men had been charged with the murder and beheading of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz.

