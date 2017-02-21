Stabbing Incident Outside South Padre...

Stabbing Incident Outside South Padre Island Convention Centre

One person was stabbed and four others were assaulted during Bike Fest Saturday outside of the South Padre Island Convention Centre. South Padre Island police responded immediately and are at the scene investigating.

