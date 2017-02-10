SPI art show to be held tonight
Artists from around the Rio Grande Valley will display their work for patrons to enjoy this evening, as the Causeway Cafe on South Padre Island hosts the SPI Art Show. The free exhibit is the brainchild of Christina Salazar, an artist as well as one of the proprietors of the Causeway Cafe, a relatively new SPI eatery located on the north end of the Island.
