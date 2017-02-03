South Padre Island launches cleanup campaign
Island leaders are asking the community to love the Island this Valentine's Day by participating in its clean up campaign. The city's "I Love SPI" campaign, in partnership with Republic Services, also known as Allied Waste, is meant to help residents get involved in maintaining the Island's natural beauty.
