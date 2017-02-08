Songwriters group wants payments from Padre Island beach bar
The biggest beach bar in Texas is being sued by an association that represents songwriters and publishers complaining they haven't been paid for their songs played or performed there. South Padre Island-based Clayton's beach bar is one of 10 establishments nationwide named in a federal lawsuit by the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers.
