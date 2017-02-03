Hidalgo County auditor unofficially fired

Though he has not been fired yet, Hidalgo County's district court judges have agreed not to renew the contract of county auditor, Ray Eufracio. His contract expires Feb. 21. During a meeting of all 11 Hidalgo County district court judges, or their proxies, Wednesday, Judge Noe Gonzalez said he had taken a poll of his fellow judges and he did not have the six votes needed for Eufracio to be reappointed.

