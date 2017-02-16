Conference for health professionals t...

Conference for health professionals to be held on Island

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Valley Morning Star

A 25th Annual Rio Grande Valley Medical Education Conference & Exposition will be held April 28-29 at the Isla Grande Resort on South Padre Island.

