Brownsville band showcases changes

Longtime Brownsville musician Emilio Crixell's band not only has a new album, it has a new name and a new sound as well. Emilio Crixell & Border Soul, formerly Emilio Crixell & Los Bluzanos, will celebrate the release of its album, "Music People," from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Cobbleheads.

