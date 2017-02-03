Alien-like creature washes up on Sout...

Alien-like creature washes up on South Padre Island

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Look closely and quickly and you will see an Acorn barnacle moving around inside its shell! This cluster of Purple acorn barnacles was found in the surf. After filming the cluster was put back into the Gulf of Mexico.

