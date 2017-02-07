AEP, contractors found liable in civi...

AEP, contractors found liable in civil case

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

AEP Texas Central Company and two other contractors were found liable last Friday in Cameron County Civil Court, stemming from a case that began in February 2010. At the time, Juan G. Valdez and Alfredo Teran were employed by Paredes Construction and Power Drilling, a subcontractor working under Los Compadres Pescadores, a general contractor from McAllen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec '16 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC