AEP, contractors found liable in civil case

AEP Texas Central Company and two other contractors were found liable last Friday in Cameron County Civil Court, stemming from a case that began in February 2010. At the time, Juan G. Valdez and Alfredo Teran were employed by Paredes Construction and Power Drilling, a subcontractor working under Los Compadres Pescadores, a general contractor from McAllen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.