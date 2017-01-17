Witness States Possible Motive for Murder in Border Patrol Agent's Trial
BROWNSVILLE Prosecutors may have a motive according to a witness for why a man turned up headless near South Padre Island in March 2015. Former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna, along with his brother, Eduardo Luna, is on trial for the murder of Frankie Palacios Paz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec 27
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC