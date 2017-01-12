Twelve green sea turtles recently found deceased
More than 12 dead green sea turtles have washed up on Boca Chica Beach and Isla Blanca Beach in the last three to four days, according to Jeff George, curator of the nonprofit organization Sea Turtle Inc. on South Padre Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec 27
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC