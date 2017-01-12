Twelve green sea turtles recently fou...

Twelve green sea turtles recently found deceased

Thursday Jan 5

More than 12 dead green sea turtles have washed up on Boca Chica Beach and Isla Blanca Beach in the last three to four days, according to Jeff George, curator of the nonprofit organization Sea Turtle Inc. on South Padre Island.

