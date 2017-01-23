Spi Edc signs alliance memorandum
The South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation now has an ally in the U.S. Small Business Administration Rio Grande Valley District Office. The two groups earlier this month signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum to encourage entrepreneurship and "economic empowerment" on the Island by collaborating on entrepreneurial and financial education for local residents and small-business owners.
