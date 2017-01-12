Sentinels of the Sea

Sentinels of the Sea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Texas Highways

The first lighthouses came to Texas shores in 1852, built to guide ships past sandbars and shoals at river mouths and through tricky passes between barrier islands. The government constructed several types of lighthouses, including cast iron, masonry, wood, and screw-pile styles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Highways.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr New Resident 1,031
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec 27 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC