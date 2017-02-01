Rescued Sea Turtles Released in Gulf
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Hundreds of sea turtles went into shock due to the very cold temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley a few weekends back. A crowd of people lined up at Isla Blanca Park where the rescued Atlantic Green Sea Turtles were released back into the Gulf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
