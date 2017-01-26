Quilts cover dolphin statues before show
When Renee Darkis of the Rio Grande Valley Quilt Guild learned this year's 35th annual Quilt Show was taking place on South Padre Island, she conceived a unique advertising idea to promote the event. The 35th annual Quilt Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec 27
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC