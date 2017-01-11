Owner Faces Criminal Charges After Vehicle Gets Stuck in Sand
Voegtle said they drove along the shore for 25 miles until they got to a popular fishing spot directly east of Port Mansfield. "We spent a good three and a half hours to four hours to dig out our buddy's truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12)
|Dec 27
|James hodges
|3
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC