Not so Icy plunge: - Polar bears' take New Year's dip in the Gulf

Sunday Jan 1

Valley residents took the plunge at noon Sunday in the annual Polar Bear Dip off South Padre Island. The Island's version is unofficially known as the warmest Polar Bear Dip in the country.

