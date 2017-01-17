Local realtor to participate in Light...

Local realtor to participate in Light Out event

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

One local realtor plans to participate in Lights Out on Inauguration Day on Friday in protest of president-elect Donald Trump's election. Realtor Teri Chamber Reasonover of South Padre Island said she will participate in Friday's event because it will give her power over the president-elect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec 27 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC